WATCH | Tilak Varma Dedicates Match-Winning Knock to Rohit Sharma After MI Edge PBKS in IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma made it an unforgettable night in Dharamsala as he single-handedly took his side over the line in a tricky chase. Varma hit an unbeaten 75* off 33 balls to take his side to victory. But what Varma did after hitting the winning runs stole the show. The southpaw jumped in the air in celebration and then showed the numbers 4 and 5 with his fingers which happens to be Rohit's jersey number. It was clear he dedicated the win to Rohit. The clip of the moment has surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

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In fact, Varma also bagged the player of the match award for his brilliant knock.

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," Varma said at the post-match presentation.

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"To be honest, when we had the second strategy timeout, I was talking to the coach that just one big over and we will finish off the game. Just keep believing in me, I’ll do it for the team. So that’s what I said, and I was just waiting for that one big over. Unfortunately, it came off Yuzi bhai's (last) over (smiles)," he added.

Mumbai will play their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20.