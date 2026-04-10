WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Sixes For Fun in RR Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs RCB

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Spotlight would be on young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as RR get ready to take on defending champions RCB at the Baraspara stadium. He has been in ominous form already in his few outings that he has had and would be itching to go in the middle and smack RCB.

During the RR nets, he was seen hitting sixes for fun. He hit the ball to all direction in the net session itself sending a clear warning to the RCB side ahead of the clash. RR posted the clip on the official handle: 'Vaibhav_in_the_nets.mp4'.

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He has the best strike-rate by any batter in the Powerplay IPL since 2025. His strike rate of 227.35 in this phase is far ahead of the second best - Priyansh Arya's 180.46.

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It would be interesting to see the plan RCB come up with against the teen sensation.

In a rain-curtailed game against Mumbai Indians, Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 13-ball 39. His 13-ball stay was packed with four and five sixes. During that brief stay in the middle, he hit ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the five balls he faced from the legend.

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"It didn't feel like much, sir. I was just trying to focus on the ball, rather than the bowler. I was a bit nervous, because such a big bowler was in front of me. But I tried to back my own game and play the ball instead of the game," he said on his mindset while taking on Bumrah.

RCB would realise that Sooryavanshi is the big fish and they would like to see the back of him soon.