Rishabh Pant 'Overwhelmed' After Mukul Choudhary Heist Breaks Hearts in Kolkata During IPL 2026 Match

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary truly came out of the syllabus for KKR, who were just not prepared for him. Choudhary's 27-ball 54* took Lucknow over the line in a tight finish on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. The loss meant the Knights were unable to register their first win of the win. While there was heartbreak in the KKR camp, the feeling was the exact opposite in the LSG dressing-room as they had not only unearthed a new hero but also pulled off a heist.

‘Just feels amazing’

“When we see him (Mukul) in the nets, when you see someone, you can see that, but when you do it in the match, it just feels amazing. Yeah, like I don't have words to describe. It's just overwhelmed from the match, but what a fantastic effort,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

“It's definitely the character, character with every match like this, someone putting a hand up, it shows that something is building for sure. We don't want to talk much about that, but at the same time, we know something good is cooking inside, and hopefully, it's gonna flourish soon,” he added.

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“See, Definitely. One thing I made sure of, personally, is that sometimes the trust is there, and when you believe in someone as a player, as a captain, they have the trust of the management. A player can do wonders with that trust. I think that definitely plays a big role,” Pant concluded.

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