Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • WATCH | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Warned Over Fitness Amid Australia Tour: 'Dekhne Mein Pata Chalega'

Updated 7 October 2025 at 12:06 IST

WATCH | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Warned Over Fitness Amid Australia Tour: 'Dekhne Mein Pata Chalega'

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has received a warning from Rajasthan Royals coach Vikram Rathour over his fitness in a light-hearted banter.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vikram Rathour
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vikram Rathour | Image: @rajasthanroyals
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricketer, is already making waves not just in India. Suryavanshi, who is currently in Australia on an U-19 tour, has already caught the attention of crowds in the Southern Hemisphere with his aggressive style of batting. With Suryavanshi still young, he is getting advise and there is a lot of concern over him in the fraternity. On Monday, Rajasthan Royals shared a clip where the coach of the side, Vikram Rathour has a conversation with him on a video call. Rathour asks Suryavanshi about his fitness, to which the cricketer responds. The cricketer confirms that he is absolutely fine. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: After Abhishek; Yuvraj Starts Prepping Prabhsimran For Team India

WATCH VIDEO

Rathour then says that he will only know about it once he is back. Rathour said: “Wo toh dekhne mein pata chalega. Aaja tu” (“We’ll only know when I see you. You come back first.”).

Suryavanshi Shines in Australia

The southpaw has been in ominous form in the ongoing U-19 tour of Australia. He has already smashed a breathtaking 113 off just 86 balls, bringing up his century in only 78 deliveries. His blitz was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. This also included a vital 152-run stand with Vedant Trivedi. Suryavanshi is looked at as the future of Indian cricket and with age on his side, he surely has a long way to go. 

ALSO READ: 'Jadeja is White-Ball Legend': Gambhir Faces Ire For Ignoring Allrounder

Suryavanshi shot to fame when he was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals at the auction for a whopping Rs 1.1 Cr. 

After that, he lived upto the price tag as he smashed a 38-ball 101, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball hundred in 2013, and the fastest century ever by an Indian.

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 7 October 2025 at 11:59 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source