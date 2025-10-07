WATCH | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Warned Over Fitness Amid Australia Tour: 'Dekhne Mein Pata Chalega'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricketer, is already making waves not just in India. Suryavanshi, who is currently in Australia on an U-19 tour, has already caught the attention of crowds in the Southern Hemisphere with his aggressive style of batting. With Suryavanshi still young, he is getting advise and there is a lot of concern over him in the fraternity. On Monday, Rajasthan Royals shared a clip where the coach of the side, Vikram Rathour has a conversation with him on a video call. Rathour asks Suryavanshi about his fitness, to which the cricketer responds. The cricketer confirms that he is absolutely fine.

Rathour then says that he will only know about it once he is back. Rathour said: “Wo toh dekhne mein pata chalega. Aaja tu” (“We’ll only know when I see you. You come back first.”).

Suryavanshi Shines in Australia

The southpaw has been in ominous form in the ongoing U-19 tour of Australia. He has already smashed a breathtaking 113 off just 86 balls, bringing up his century in only 78 deliveries. His blitz was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. This also included a vital 152-run stand with Vedant Trivedi. Suryavanshi is looked at as the future of Indian cricket and with age on his side, he surely has a long way to go.

Suryavanshi shot to fame when he was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals at the auction for a whopping Rs 1.1 Cr.