WATCH | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Loses Cool on Umpire in Australia After Wrongly Being Given Out

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has quickly made an impression in the world of cricket with his aggressive style of batting. With all the spotlight on him, every move of his is monitored. On the opening day of the second Youth Test against Australia U19, Suryavanshi, who is usually a calm individual, lost his cool on the umpires after wrongly being given out. It is probably the first time he showed his anger on a cricket field that was seen by the public.

He was distraught after he was given out caught behind under questionable circumstances. Charles Lachmund got him with a delivery that was leaving the left-hander. Suryavanshi immediately showed his pad to the umpire indicating that it did not come off the bat. Replays showed that Suryavanshi was right and the umpire had got it wrong. The ball had come off his pads as indicated by him. He scored 20 runs off just 14 balls which included two boundaries and a six.

Suryavanshi Shines in Australia

Suryavanshi has hit a purple patch in Australia and the world is taking notice of that.