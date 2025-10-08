Updated 8 October 2025 at 10:59 IST
Rohit Sharma Almost in Tears? Ex-India Captain Gets Emotional While Speaking About Upcoming Australian Tour | WATCH
Rohit Sharma, former India captain, got emotional while speaking on the upcoming tour of Australia.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Rohit Sharma was in Mumbai for the CEAT Awards. Rohit, who was axed as the ODI captain of India, had a roller-coaster of emotions at the event. While speaking about the upcoming tour of Australia, he got emotional and seemed like he was desperately trying to hold onto his tears. Rohit admitted that he loves playing against Australia since he first visited the country in 2008. He also admitted that playing against Australia is challenging.
WATCH VIDEO
“But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour,” said Rohit Sharma at the CEAT Cricket Awards, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Rohit - One of India's Best Captains
The Mumbaikar is regarded as one of the finest to have led the country on a cricket field.
He led the Indian team to consecutive ICC titles, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, received a special award at the event. While cricket fans admired his physical transformation, Rohit’s focus remained firmly on cricket. Given his unbelievable transformation, it is certain that he has his eyes on featuring on 2027 ODI World Cup.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 10:50 IST