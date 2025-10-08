Rohit Sharma Almost in Tears? Ex-India Captain Gets Emotional While Speaking About Upcoming Australian Tour | WATCH

Rohit Sharma was in Mumbai for the CEAT Awards. Rohit, who was axed as the ODI captain of India, had a roller-coaster of emotions at the event. While speaking about the upcoming tour of Australia, he got emotional and seemed like he was desperately trying to hold onto his tears. Rohit admitted that he loves playing against Australia since he first visited the country in 2008. He also admitted that playing against Australia is challenging.

“But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour,” said Rohit Sharma at the CEAT Cricket Awards, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rohit - One of India's Best Captains

The Mumbaikar is regarded as one of the finest to have led the country on a cricket field.