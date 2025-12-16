WATCH | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Special Instruction From Premanand Maharaj Upon India Return: 'Vinamra Rahiye'

It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in India. The couple, who have become very spiritual lately, were spotted in Vrindavan. The power couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat. In a clip that is now going viral, the couple can be seen having a deep conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj. In the clip, Premanand Ji Maharaj was heard asking the couple to treat their job as a ‘service to god.’ He also asked them to pray to the Almighty.

WATCH VIDEO

He also asked them to be humble.

‘Vinamra rahiye’

"Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ka seva smajhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khub naam jap kijiye," Premanand Ji Maharaj said.

For the unversed, the couple returned from the UK last week itself and this happens to be their third visit to Vrindavan in 2025. Back in January, Kohli and Anushka had visited Vrindavan with their children to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. In May, the couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj again and a day after the visit, Kohli announced his shock retirement from Test cricket.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli remains active in only ODIs. He also features in the IPL.

