Will LSG Gun For Liam Livingstone at IPL Auction 2026?

IPL Auction: Spotlight would once again be on big-spenders Lucknow Super Giants. So, what would be their plan this time around? Will they go on a splashing-spree at the mini-auction? Lucknow have Rs 22.95 crore in the purse heading into the auction on December 14 in Abu Dhabi. At the release and retention, they did well to hold on to their core group. The core group of LSG features Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran and now they would like to build a team around them.

Why Livingstone?

While they have a few names who can finish games like Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, what they lack is a designated finisher. And hence, they could be interested in England's Liam Livingstone. The English power-hitter could be the ideal replacement for David Miller, who the LSG franchise released ahead of the mini-auction. The added advantage with Livingstone is that he can roll his arms over as well.

The Lucknow franchise already have three good overseas players in Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. If Livingstone makes it, it would be a formidable overseas combination others would be wary off.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina Wants CSK to Bid For Sarfaraz Khan During IPL 2026 Auction

LSG Players Retained

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

Advertisement

Players released: Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph