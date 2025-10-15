WATCH | Virat Kohli Asks Fan For Poster, Heartwarming Gesture at Delhi Airport Before Leaving For Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the era and now as he returned to India after a long time, there was a massive reception for him at the Delhi airport. After that he linked up with Rohit Sharma and while they were about to leave for the airport to take the flight to Australia, Kohli spotted a fan holding his poster. Immediately, he asked for it from the fan while still inside the bus. He took the poster, had a look at it and then signed it. The moment is winning social media now.

Meanwhile, spotlight would be on Kohli as he is making an international comeback after a long gap. He last played for India during the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year.

Gill on RoKo

Not long back, newly-appointed India's ODI captain Shubman Gill admitted that the team still needs Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said the experience they bring to the table is irreplaceable.

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill had said last week about Rohit and Kohli.