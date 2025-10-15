Republic World
Updated 15 October 2025 at 09:46 IST

WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Sitting Together in Team Bus After Long Ahead of Australia Tour Goes Viral

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli sitting together in the team bus has got fans in frenzy ahead of comeback tour.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli | Image: @rushiii_12
Ind vs Aus: It was a moment to cherish for cricket fans as they got to witness Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sitting together in the team bus after a long time on Wednesday as they left for the tour of Australia. They were not sitting beside each other, but were in the same team bus and that must have been very nostalgic for the two stalwarts. 

ALSO READ: Gambhir Shares Guidance With West Indies Team Following Test Defeat

WATCH VIDEO

Kohli had Shreyas Iyer seated next to him and Rohit too was in the same bus as the team left for the airport on Wednesday morning. There was a huge crowd present at the airport to get a glimpse of them. 

With a lot of speculation around the ODI future of Kohli and Rohit, the spotlight would firmly be on them when they step out on the field on October 19 at the Optus stadium in Perth. While Kohli reached Delhi from London, Rohit took a short flight from Mumbai to the capital bon Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Says He’s Ready To Take 'Bold Decisions' As IND Captain

Gill on RoKo

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill had said last week about Rohit and Kohli. 

For the unversed, it will be a three-match ODI series which would be followed by a five-match T20I series. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 15 October 2025 at 09:41 IST

