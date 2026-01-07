WATCH | Virat Kohli Caught In A Sea Of Fans as He Touches Down In Vadodara For Upcoming New Zealand ODIs

The Vadodara airport was swarming with fans upon Virat Kohli's arrival in the city. The Indian ODI cricketer has arrived in the cultural hub of India and will be a part of the Indian cricket team for a three-match ODI series across the country.

Following the Australia and South Africa ODIs, Virat Kohli has been named in the India squad for the upcoming New Zealand One-Day series. The three-match series will kick off in Vadodara, and Indian cricketers will gradually arrive in the city to join the India camp.

Virat Kohli Swamped by Fans on Arrival in Vadodara Ahead of New Zealand ODIs

Virat Kohli was mobbed by a sea of fans upon his arrival at the Vadodara Airport. As soon as he exited the gate, fans surrounded the former Indian captain to get a glimpse of him.

Despite the security arrangements, the fans turned out in overwhelming numbers as they surrounded the Indian cricketer. Cameras were pointed towards Virat as fans looked to get a clean shot of the famed Indian cricketer arriving in their city.

The security personnel struggled to contain the fans as they resisted them to avoid getting close to Virat Kohli as he walked towards his car. The fanfare was significant outside the airport.

Virat Kohli's Consistent Form Makes Him A Must-See In ODIs

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form lately, and his numbers speak for themselves. The former Indian captain is shining bright for both India in internationals and Delhi in domestic cricket, putting up match-winning knocks in the competition.

The Indian batter emerged as the most dependable batter for the team in the One-Day format. Kohli scored consecutive centuries in the first two SA ODIs and then delivered a match-winning knock to help the Men in Blue clinch a series victory.

Virat Kohli also returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and displayed a sensational performance. In the two appearances for Delhi, the former India captain scored 208 runs (131 vs Andhra, 77 vs Gujarat) and picked up an average of 104.