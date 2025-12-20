WATCH | Virat Kohli Cranks Up Preparations Following Inclusion In Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy Line-Up

Team India superstar Virat Kohli has been fine-tuning himself ahead of his domestic comeback for Delhi Cricket. Following his appearance in the South Africa ODIs, the star Indian cricketer will be in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his return to domestic cricket after quite a while.

The preceding Australia and South Africa ODI series showcased Virat Kohli's impressive form lately. Despite two ducks in the first two AUS ODIs, Kohli turned things around in Adelaide with a well-outlined outing, where he forged a vital partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli Seen Training In Alibaug Ahead Of Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance

Virat Kohli is currently in India and is undergoing some practice in the training nets.

In a video that is shared widely on social media, the Indian cricketer faced some throwdowns at a ground in Alibaug, where he has been putting in the effort for his upcoming appearance in the domestic competition.

Virat Kohli has followed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) diktat for players to participate in domestic cricket. The famed Indian cricketer has been named in the Delhi and District Cricket Association squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to reports, Kohli is expected to feature in the first two matches for Delhi Cricket.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi squad for the first two VHT matches. Ayush Badoni will serve as his deputy, while senior pacers like Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma will reinforce Delhi's pace attack.

Virat Kohli To Feature In Delhi's First Two VHT Matches

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form, and his performance in the South Africa ODI can speak for itself. The seasoned campaigner put up a standout display across India as he made history.

The 37-year-old scored 302 runs across three matches, averaging 151 and also earned the Player of the Series honours. He is also the leading run-getter in the series.

Kohli's knocks included two consecutive centuries, scoring 135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur. He capped off his outing with an unbeaten 65 in the series decider match-up in Visakhapatnam.