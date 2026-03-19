MS Dhoni Won't Play All IPL Games For CSK in 2026? Irfan Pathan Expresses Concern Over Availability

IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play all IPL games for CSK in 2026? While CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed his availability, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has expressed concern. Pathan said he is not sure about how many games will Dhoni play in IPL 2026. He also reckoned Dhoni's presence in the dressing room would make all the difference.

‘Dhoni and CSK walk together’

"MS Dhoni and CSK walk together. CSK thinking about MS Dhoni not playing in the future is tough, but this season also, he will play an important role as far as getting everyone together. Not sure how many games he will play, but him being there in the dressing room will help as well," the former India all-rounder responded.

Pathan feels Sanju Samson would also be part of the leadership group at the CSK.

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"Sanju will be in the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad, talking about the leader, yes, but as a whole group, two or three guys, going for the future as well, this is where MS Dhoni comes in. So I hope he will make a difference in that, but batting position, the question will still arise," he added.

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CSK in IPL 2026

The Super Kings have a young side heading into the new season. There is much talk over what position will Dhoni occupy in the batting order. Over the past few seasons, Dhoni has pushed himself down the order despite criticisms from all quarters. Interesting to see what number he bats at in 2026.