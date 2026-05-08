DC vs KKR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026: There is little to no doubt that Kolkata start favourites against hosts Delhi. Kolkata, who have won their last three games, are on a roll and it will take a big effort from the Capitals to challenge the Knights. It is of course and important match for both the sides trying to make the playoffs cut.

It is going to be a batting friendly strip and hence we can expect a high-scoring affair. Spinners could rule the roost as history suggests.

Ahead of the game, KKR mentor DJ Bravo has admitted that the franchise is treating every game like a final. It is clear KKR need to win their remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs.

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"We're not worrying too much about the table. The message from the coaches is to treat every game like it's our last and focus on winning our remaining matches. We had a poor start, but the last three games have shown improvement and given the group confidence. Results matter, but the process is the most important thing for us," KKR mentor DJ Bravo said.

The Knights would rely once again on their mystery spinners to reap the rewards. KKR also have a better head-to-head against the Capitals. Kolkata has won 19 times, while the Capitals have managed a win over the Knights on 15 occasions.

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DC vs KKR Probable XII

DC Probable XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam,Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan