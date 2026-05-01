WATCH | Virat Kohli Gets Taste of His Own Medicine as Kagiso Rabada Gives ex-RCB Captain Fiery Send-Off During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli got his innings off to a flying start, but could not convert the start into a big score as he perished for 28 off 13 balls. Kagiso Rabada picked up the crucial wicket off Kohli with a back-of-a-length delivery. Kohli, who was committed into the shot, was not expecting that length. He went through with the shot without any timing on it. The ball went up in the air of a top-edge, and finally Rashid Khan completed a very good catch. After the dismissal, Rabada gave Kohli a death stare. Here is the viral clip.

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Rabada's reaction was justified considering he was taken to the cleaners by Kohli in his first over of the game. Kohli had hit Rabada for five boundaries.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill also spoke about that duel between the two legends. Gill admitted that Kohli's wicket was crucial at that time as he was looking well-set and ominous.

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"I think our fielding was one of the things, it's something I think at phases, we haven't fielded that well in the game. And I think today was one of those days, everyone came together. The energy in the field was very, very nice, especially after the second over, Virat bhai hit us for some runs and how we all came back together. That was very crucial for us," Gill said.

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