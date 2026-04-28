WATCH | Virat Kohli's Little Fan Heartbroken After Ex-RCB Captain's Royal Ignore After IPL 2026 Win vs DC; Video Goes VIRAL

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketer in the world, if not the most popular and that was evident on Monday. After the win on Monday over the Capitals, a little Kohli fan was waiting for the icon's autograph. And once he did not get it, he was heartbroken. The little fan was almost in tears after the royal ignore from Kohli. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

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Meanwhile, RCB won the match comfortably nine wickets. In fact, RCB won the game without having to break into a sweat. Josh Hazlewood was the star of the show as he picked up four wickets to bundle RCB out for 75. To be honest, the game was almost over in the powerplay itself when the Capitals lost six wickets. It was easily one of the most one-sided matches ever in the history of the league.

"Even I am surprised the way wicket played and all credit goes to bowlers, the way they have bowled, especially in the powerplay, Hazlewood and Bhuvi. I think the way they have, you know, hit those areas and got that a bit of swing earlier, I think that was tremendous to see," Patidar said at the post-match presentation after the win.

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He added: "I think the swing was normal and the good thing was we got the early wicket and that's why it kept us on the driving seat."

With the win, RCB move to the second spot in the points table with six wins in eight games. There is no doubt they are emerging as the team to beat this season.