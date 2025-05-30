WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'One More To Go' Celebration Following RCB's Thumping Win Over PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Sets Internet On Fire

Virat Kohli's celebration following RCB's win over PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 goes viral | Image: X/@StarSportsIndia (Screengrab)

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, talismanic RCB batter Virat Kohli jumped into celebrating the crucial victory of the 18th season of the IPL.

The Bengaluru-based franchise clinched an eight-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

As soon as RCB won the game and advanced to the Final of the cash-rich tournament, Virat Kohli is seen celebrating, showing 'one more to go' to his wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma.

This is the first time in the past nine years that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the Final of the IPL. Virat Kohli has possibly won every prestigious trophy in cricket, but is yet to get his hands on the IPL silverware. Now it's Kohli's time to turn belief into legacy.

Watch Virat Kohli's Celebration Following RCB's Win Over PBKS

Throughout the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Punjab and Bengaluru, Virat Kohli was seen charging up his teammates. Following the win, the happiness on Kohli's face was clearly visible.

This is the fourth time RCB have made it into the Final of the IPL. Previously, they have qualified in the summit clash in 2009, 2011, and 2016. However, the Royal Challengers are yet to win the prestigious T20 title.

Virat Kohli Scored 12 Runs Against PBKS In Qualifier 1

During the Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli scored 12 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 100.00. The 36-year-old hammered 2 fours during his time on the crease.

RCB's bowling attack, led by Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, helped them to bundle out Punjab Kings at 101 in the first inning.