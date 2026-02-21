WATCH| Western Australia's Sam Fanning's Leave Goes For A Bizarre Six In One Day Cup At WACA Ground

A bizarre incident occurred at the One Day Cup match between Western Australia and Victoria, where the audience got to witness an unusual six by a batter. On February 21, 2026, during the run chase, Western Australia batter Sam Fanning left a ball, but ended up getting a six off that delivery.

In the match, played at the WACA Ground in Perth, Sam Fanning came to bat during his side's run chase of 230 runs, and during Cameron McClure's over left the ball; however, the ball got deflected and went straight out of the boundary with no fielder in sight to stop the ball.

Sam Fanning Gets Unusual Six In One Day Cup Against Victoria

The bizarre incident took place in the fourth delivery of the first over, during Cameron McClure's over. Sam Fanning opened for his side, Western Australia, and was on strike for the fourth ball of the over. In what could be described as one of the rarest moments in cricket, McClure bowled a short delivery outside off.

Sam Fanning offered no shot and left the ball; however, the ball hit the back part of his bat and flew over the wicketkeeper and the boundary for a six. It was one of the most bizarre and unusual ways for a batter to smash a six. Fanning was dismissed for 31 runs off 38 balls by Mitchell Perry. Notably, this was the only six in his knock.

Western Australia Defeated Victoria By 8 Wickets