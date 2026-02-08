WATCH| Yashasvi Jaiswal’s One-Handed Stunner Dismisses Devdutt Padikkal In Mumbai vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

On February 8, 2026, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off an impressive one-handed stunner to dismiss Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal during Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. The fourth quarterfinal match between Mumbai and Karnataka is being played at the Sharad Pawar Stadium, Mumbai.

After being bowled out for a disappointing 120 runs on Day 1, Mumbai made a strong comeback while bowling, with Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande claiming four wickets. However, one of the highlights of Day 3 was the stunner caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at first slip to dismiss the Karnataka captain for 39 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal With A Stunner On Day 3 Of Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

The dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal came on the first ball of the 21st over of Karnataka's 2nd innings on February 8, 2026. Devdutt Padikkal tried to cut Tanush Kotian's fuller-length delivery outside off.

Advertisement

However, the ball turned away for an edge and flew towards the first slip, where Yashavi Jaiswal was positioned. The young player showed sharp reflexes as he caught the ball in one hand just as it was about to hit the ground.

Devdutt Padikkal had put together a solid knock for his side, as he scored 39 runs off 52 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and a six. Following the skipper's dismissal, Karnataka was left at 96-2 after 20.1 overs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ- U19 World Cup Champions Team India Receive a Rapturous Welcome Upon Arrival in Mumbai

Watch The Video Here

KL Rahul And Karun Nair On The Crease For Karnataka

Karnataka were bowled out for 173 runs in their 1st innings, whereas Mumbai finished their 2nd innings at 377 runs, setting a run chase of 325 for Karnataka to chase. During the run chase, Karnataka lost Mayank Agarwal for just three runs in the third over.