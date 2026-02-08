India Speedster Mohammed Siraj Secures 'Impact Player of the Match' Medal For Decisive Contribution Against USA At Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India clinched a 29-run win over Monank Patel’s United States of America (USA) in the third match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 84-run knock from 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43. He struck 10 fours and 4 sixes during his innings against the Americans.

Mohammed Siraj Recognised For Decisive Contribution Against USA

However, India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s contributions were not overlooked by the team management. The fast bowler was added to the 15-member squad just a day before the USA fixture and was included in the Playing XI after Jasprit Bumrah fell ill.

Advertisement

Even though Siraj was returning to the T20I format after almost two years, he did not disappoint. The 31-year-old claimed three wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared behind-the-scenes footage from the dressing room after the match and revealed that Siraj was awarded the ‘Impact Player of the Match’ medal.

Advertisement

Team India training assistant Dayanand Garani handed over the medal to the speedster.

While speaking after receiving the award, Siraj showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh for their stellar performances.

"Thank you. Surya bhai, what an innings—you lifted the team where they needed to be... Arshdeep also played very nicely. We need to carry forward this momentum, and good luck to everyone," Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj's Numbers In T20Is

Siraj made his T20I debut in 2017 against New Zealand in Rajkot. In the 20-over format for Team India, the 31-year-old has played 17 matches, claiming 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 and a bowling average of 28.29.