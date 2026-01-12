Updated 12 January 2026 at 18:23 IST
'We Choose Togetherness Forever': Shikhar Dhawan Confirms Engagement To Sophie Shine In Heartwarming Social Media Post
The couple went public with their relationship last year, after Sophie Shine uploaded a picture of them together on Instagram.
Shikhar Dhawan Confirms Engagement To Sophie Shine | Image: Instagram/@shikhardofficial
On January 12, 2026, former Indian team player Shikhar Dhawan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine. Notably, the couple confirmed their relationship on May 1, last year.
In his Instagram post, confirming the engagement, Dhawan wrote, "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever."
