'We Don't Play Terrorists, We Eliminate Them': Michael Vaughan Brutally Trolled For Demanding India-Pakistan Cricket Amid War

India-Pakistan War: Former English captain Michael Vaughan is facing massive backlash over his recent comment on India-Pakistan cricket. Vaughan, who is very popular in the sub-continent, reckoned that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is very important for cricket. He also hoped the safety of everyone in India and Pakistan amid ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’.

His comments have somehow not gone down well with fans who are now lashing out on social space. Vaughan tagged an article published on a UK-based newspaper which was about India-Pakistan cricket. Fans have now urged him to mind his own business and stay out of the developing situation between the two nations.

‘Game desperately needs this sporting rivalry’

"The game desperately needs this sporting rivalry .. I just hope everyone stays safe in both countries .. x," his post read.

Here are some of the comments that followed Vaughan's remark.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in their past three face-offs at ICC events.

Pakistan No Match For India

The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Pakistan in Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup and then in New York in the 2024 T20 WC, after that, India beat them very recently in the Champions Trophy 2025 game in Dubai. And hence, fans reckon the rivalry between the two nations does not exist anymore. India's recent performances show that Pakistan is no competition to the Men in Blue in any format. Pakistan cricket has also been in shambles in recent times with no significant wins to boast off.