'Salute Our Armed Forces': Virat Kohli Finally Breaks Silence Amid Rising Tension Between India-Pakistan

IPL 2025: In the wake of the ‘Pahalgam terror attack’ or India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ - the cricket fraternity took to social media and reacted. Kohli, being one of the most followed cricketers has stayed mum on the India-Pakistan tensions up until now. On Friday, Kohli finally broke silence and hailed the Indian Army for his efforts. Claiming that the Indian citizens will forever be indebted, Kohli labelled them as the real heroes and lauded their bravery.

‘Salute our armed forces’ - Virat Kohli

"We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. JAI HIND."

For the unversed, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are also yet to respond to the developments. It would be interesting to see if Dhoni or Rohit eventually break silence.

‘For now nothing’ - IPL 2025 suspended

"It’s indefinite at the moment (on a window to resume IPL 2025 in future). It will only happen if there will be time later in the year. But for now nothing," said IPL sources to IANS.

It is now going to be interesting to see when can the IPL 2025 season resume.

Meanwhile, due to the surge in tensions between the two nations, IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely.

