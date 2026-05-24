'We Promise To Come Back Stronger': Rishabh Pant Vows To Bounce Back After Punjab Kings Humiliate Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his side endured a challenging IPL 2026 season after a seven-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their final group-stage match on Saturday night.



Reflecting on the loss, Pant said the team had to accept the result while focusing on learning and rebuilding for the future.



"It's a tough one, we have to bite the bullet, keep our head high, it's been a lot of learning, a tough season for us for sure," Pant said. He added that LSG felt their total was competitive but acknowledged the advantage of batting second on a good surface.



"I think we scored enough. It's harder in the second innings because the batting gets easier; that's why everyone wants to field first," he said.



Pant also highlighted several positives from the campaign, naming key performers who contributed during the season. "As a team, we want to look at the positives. Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, and Prince had a terrific season. Mohsin is coming back from injury ... Shami bhai. Definitely a lot of positives," he said.

Advertisement



Despite the disappointing finish, the LSG skipper expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back stronger next season. "It's been a long season; we promise to come back stronger next year," Pant added.



Punjab Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow, chasing down a target of 197 with ease.

Advertisement



Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten maiden IPL century (101 off 51 balls), while Prabhsimran Singh contributed a fluent 69 off 39 balls as the duo powered PBKS to a strong finish and moved the side to fourth in the standings with 15 points.