IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Makes History, Becomes First Cricketer To Secure Rare Milestone In World Test Championship

India vs South Africa: Team India suffered a 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test match of the series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 16.

Currently, India are trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series after conceding the loss to South Africa in Kolkata. Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the upcoming second Test match of the series, from Saturday, November 22.

In the Kolkata Test, South Africa spinner Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Match' following his brilliant bowling spell in the match. Harmer picked up eight wickets at the Eden Gardens, helping the Proteas clinch a win over India.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja Achieves Unique Feat In WTC

Despite the humiliating defeat to South Africa, India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in the record books once again. Jadeja became the first player in the history of the World Test Championship to score 2000-plus runs and claim 150 wickets.

The Indian all-rounder has scored 2550 runs while picking up 150 wickets in the history of the WTC. Meanwhile, Jadeja's former teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, has scored 1142 runs and taken 195 wickets in the WTC. On the other hand, Australia captain Pat Cummins amassed 1020 runs and took 215 wickets in the WTC.

Advertisement

In the Kolkata Test, Ravindra Jadeja scored 45 runs from one match and two innings at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 63.38. He also picked up four wickets at a bowling average of 15.75.

Ravindra Jadeja's Numbers In Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial part of the Indian Cricket Team for a long time. The all-rounder made his debut in the Test format in 2012 against England. Jadeja has played 88 matches and 131 innings, scoring 4035 runs at a strike rate of 55.39 and an average of 38.42. He smashed six centuries and 27 fifties in the long format for Team India.

He also claimed 342 wickets from 165 innings at an economy rate of 2.58 and a bowling average of 25.10.