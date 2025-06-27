Wearing Virat Kohli's No. 18, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts Swift Fire 48 In Just 19 Deliveries For India U19

Updated 27 June 2025 at 20:44 IST
IND U19 vs ENG U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi did what he does best as Team India U19 put early pressure on England with a commanding performance in the 1st Youth ODI. The 14-year-old from Bihar continued his red-hot form in IPL 2025 as he smashed the England bowlers left and right to put India in a favourable position at Hove. Vaibhav's swashbuckling capabilities emerged as a standout once again as India U19 toured England.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a phenomenon after introducing his skills to Indian cricket fans. The 14-year-old became the youngest IPL centurion and delivered a commanding showcase for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. The U19 player earned himself a chance to feature for Team India against England in Youth ODIs. Suryavanshi was named in the 1st Youth ODI, and he made his impact known with a blazing innings against England U19 at Hove.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Team India U19 the start they needed while pairing as an opener alongside skipper Ayush Mhatre. The Bihar-based batter let his bat do the talking as he scored a 19-ball 48, just two runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Vaibhav smacked three boundaries and five sixes and had a strike rate of 252.63.
The Indian U19 opener performed all the heroics while sporting the number 18 on his kit. The number attained an iconic status thanks to Virat Kohli, a legendary figure in professional cricket who elevated Team India's performance across all three formats of the game.
Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible heroics, the India U19 featured a clinical bowling spell as England were left rattled at Hove. Kanishk Chouhan pulled off a three-wicket haul to rattle the Englishmen, while Henil Patel, RS Ambrish and Mohamed Enaan picked two wickets to restrict England to a low-par score of 174 runs. Yudhajit Guha went wicketless and conceded 46 runs.
Notably, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also seen swinging his arm in the game. The 14-year-old delivered an over and gave out just two runs during his spell. Suryavanshi showed that he also has a bowling arm, which India could put to use someday.
