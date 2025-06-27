Wearing Virat Kohli's No. 18, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts Swift Fire 48 In Just 19 Deliveries For India U19

IND U19 vs ENG U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi did what he does best as Team India U19 put early pressure on England with a commanding performance in the 1st Youth ODI. The 14-year-old from Bihar continued his red-hot form in IPL 2025 as he smashed the England bowlers left and right to put India in a favourable position at Hove. Vaibhav's swashbuckling capabilities emerged as a standout once again as India U19 toured England.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Blazing 19-Ball 48 For India U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a phenomenon after introducing his skills to Indian cricket fans. The 14-year-old became the youngest IPL centurion and delivered a commanding showcase for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. The U19 player earned himself a chance to feature for Team India against England in Youth ODIs. Suryavanshi was named in the 1st Youth ODI, and he made his impact known with a blazing innings against England U19 at Hove.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Team India U19 the start they needed while pairing as an opener alongside skipper Ayush Mhatre. The Bihar-based batter let his bat do the talking as he scored a 19-ball 48, just two runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Vaibhav smacked three boundaries and five sixes and had a strike rate of 252.63.

The Indian U19 opener performed all the heroics while sporting the number 18 on his kit. The number attained an iconic status thanks to Virat Kohli, a legendary figure in professional cricket who elevated Team India's performance across all three formats of the game.

Suryavanshi Also Showed His Bowling Arm Against ENG U19

Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible heroics, the India U19 featured a clinical bowling spell as England were left rattled at Hove. Kanishk Chouhan pulled off a three-wicket haul to rattle the Englishmen, while Henil Patel, RS Ambrish and Mohamed Enaan picked two wickets to restrict England to a low-par score of 174 runs. Yudhajit Guha went wicketless and conceded 46 runs.