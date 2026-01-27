'We’ll Be On The Ground As Soon As We Can': Scotland Expects Smooth Visa Clearance For T20 World Cup In India

It has been a challenging couple of days since Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. Following their refusal to travel to India, Bangladesh were shown the door, and Scotland were invited to take their place in this showpiece event.

Scotland Hopeful Of Resolving T20 World Cup Visa Issues

Arranging logistics and visas for players have been a real task for Scotland. Since ICC invited Scotland at the very last moment, it has been a busy period for them. Securing visas for all players and support staff has proven to be one of the toughest hurdles, but Scotland expects a seamless process in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said, “We are all committed to working with the ICC to make that happen.

“The visa piece is always slightly an unknown, whether you’ve got three days or 45 days. Over the last 48 hours, our focus has been getting those visas done so our players are ready to go. They are in the middle of submitting their applications, and we’ll be on the ground in India as quickly as we can.”

Pakistan Threatened To Boycott T20 World Cup

On the other hand, Pakistan threatened to boycott the T20 World Cup after showing solidarity with Bangladesh. They accused ICC of showing double standards and favouring India after Bangladesh were booted out of the T20 World Cup. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi kept the ICC in a blind spot and insisted they are yet to take a final call.

It has been reported that Naqvi met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a decision will be taken this week only. As per the earlier agreement between ICC, PCB and BCCI, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Scotland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling Reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis.