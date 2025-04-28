'Were 10-15 Runs Short': Axar Patel Reveals Reason Behind Delhi's Loss vs Bengaluru in IPL 2025

DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: It may not have been a batting paradise, but it was way better than just a 160+ total. Delhi posted 162 for eight and eventually that was not good enough as Bengaluru gunned it down with ease. Of course, it took a Virat Kohli masterclass to tackle the total. And Kohli found support from Krunal Pandya as the duo put on a match-winning 119-run stand to help RCB win. Following the win, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel reckoned they were 10-15 runs short of where they would have wanted to be.

Axar also felt that dew coming in the second half of the match made the chase easier.

‘I feel that we were 10-15 runs short’

"I feel that we were 10-15 runs short. I thought in the first innings, the wicket was a bit tough but due to dew, it eased out in the second innings. We missed a few catches, we need to take those catches. Intent was the same but the wicket was two-paced but after dew came in it became easier, we don’t think we could have done anything different," Axar said at the post-match presentation.

He also went onto admit that the Delhi side kept losing wickets and that did not help.

"We kept losing wickets. If a batter would have spent some time in the middle, then he could have accelerated, we could have got 10-15 runs extra," he added.

Where Does DC Stand?