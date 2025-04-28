Virat Kohli Warns MS Dhoni of RCB's Surprise Dark Horse Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs CSK

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Thanks to Virat Kohli 's brilliant run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently leading the points table and look good to make it through to the playoff. Kohli, who is currently the Orange Cap holder, is a major reason why RCB has been dominating. With stakes set to get higher with the business end of the tournament approaching, Kohli has warned Chennai Super Kings - their next opponent - of a player who could very well turn out to be the dark horse for the side.

Suyash Sharma, the leg-spinner, who went wicketless against Delhi. Suyash bowled well as he conceded merely 22 runs in his four-overs spell. At the Chinnaswamy, can Suyash actually lie upto Kohli's mighty expectations? At Chinnaswamy, given the dimensions, it will not be very easy for the spinner.

'Don't forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well'

"Don't forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well. He may not have got the wickets but he has been good," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the win.

THE RCB CHASE

Chasing 163, RCB endured a woeful start as they were reduced to 26 for three inside the powerplay. Debutant Jacob Bethell scored 12 runs before perishing, while Devdutt Padikkal was out for a duck. Then, things went from bad to worse when captain Rajat Patidar was run-out for 6.