T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies vs Nepal: The Shai Hope-led team would like to keep their winning momentum going, as Nepal would look to register their first-win of the campaign. While the West Indies will start favourites, they would not take a spirited Nepal side lightly.

It is expected to be a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede stadium. The four matches played at the venue in this tournament has yielded more than 200+ runs for the team batting first.

WI vs NEP Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

When will the West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 25th match be played?

West Indies will face Nepal in the 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

What time does the WI vs NEP T20 World Cup game start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST.

What time is the toss for the WI vs NEP T20 World Cup match?

The toss will happen at 10:30 AM IST.

Which stadium will host the WI vs NEP T20 World Cup match?

The game will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can fans watch the West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup match?

Fans can watch the West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup match on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and platform.

NEP vs WI Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad