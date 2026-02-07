West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026, Match 2: When And Where to Watch WI vs SCO Live

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In the second game of the T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies lock horns with Scotland. Mind you, it is a Group C game and there is little to no doubt that West Indies start overwhelming favourites. The West Indies side, who are former champions as well, have some world class T20 specialists and hence we could be in for a treat if they are batting first. Scotland would look to challenge West Indies and it would be interesting to see if they can give their opposition a run for their money.

West Indies vs Scotland: All You Need to Know

When will the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland 2nd match be played?

West Indies will face Scotland in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 7, 2026.

At what time does the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs Scotland start?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs Scotland is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST.

What time is the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs Scotland?

The toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs Scotland will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup match?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs Scotland will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can fans watch the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

WI vs SCO, ICC T20 WC 2026: Squads

Scotland Squad: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves