Former Cricketer Lists Indian Talents Expected To Play Crucial Role In T20 World Cup 2026: 'Abhishek Sharma Really Stands Out...'

T20 World Cup 2026: With just a few days left before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop named four cricketers who are going to play a crucial role for Team India in the upcoming ICC event.

Previously, on December 20, 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the 15-member India squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav will be captaining the Men in Blue, while Axar Patel has been named as the vice-captain.

Ian Bishop Names India's Key Players For T20 WC 2026

While speaking on Jio Hotstar, Ian Bishop first named Abhishek Sharma as the youngster who plays a modern brand of T20 cricket. He added that Abhishek can be a match-winner for the Men in Blue.

Advertisement

The Caribbean next named Sanju Samson, as the veteran wicket-keeper batter is Bishop's favourite. He also added Jasprit Bumrah's name, saying that the Indian pacer proved his worth in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.

Lastly, Bishop heaped praise on Tilak Varma for being an outstanding player. He further added that Varma should play higher up the order.

Advertisement

“Abhishek Sharma really stands out. He plays a modern brand of T20 cricket, fearless, and he can be a match-winner on his own. Sanju Samson, although not as young and perhaps not as experienced as some others, is a particular favourite of mine. And then I’ll go to the senior players, Jasprit Bumrah, as he showed against South Africa in that final. Tilak Varma is another I want to single out. He’s outstanding. I’d like to see him bat higher up the order, but he’s competing with the captain for those No. 3 and No. 4 spots,” Ian Bishop said on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Harshit Rana Spills The Beans On Overcoming Failure And Finding Form

India Placed In Group A At T20 WC 2026

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and Pakistan.