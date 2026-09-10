What BCCI’s Quiet Update Reveals About Jasprit Bumrah’s Return Ahead Of Asian Games 2026?

India's quest for an Asian Games gold has hit its stride. The defending Asiad champions will be the favourites to replicate their last edition's performance at the Hangzhou Games four years ago, and both the men's and women's teams will be competing for a gold medal as it stands.

When BCCI had previously announced the squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, there were asterisk marks next to the names of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar, which meant “Subject To Fitness Clearance”. But as BCCI announced the updated squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, the asterisk marks have disappeared.

This could only point in one direction: the trio has received fitness clearance and will be ready to face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this month.

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In another update, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the Afghanistan series and Asian Games. Yash Thakur has been named as his replacement in the squad. As per a BCCI statement, Harshit was at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and was progressing well. But during a match simulation, he suffered a rectus femoris strain, and subsequently he had to be ruled out.

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

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