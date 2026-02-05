What is 'Force Majeure'? PCB's Next Move Against ICC Revealed; Will Pakistan Actually Boycott T20 World Cup Game vs India?

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Understanding very well that they will face harsh sanctions from the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board is preparing it's next move. As per the Indian Express, the Pakistan Cricket Board is going enforce the ‘Force Majeure’. Now what is ‘Force Majeure’? How can the PCB escape sanctions after shaking up the cricketing world?

What is ‘Force Majeure’?

It is simply a clause that refers to unforeseeable circumstances that can prevent a contract from being fulfilled. And in this case, the PCB - it is understood - would attach their government’s social media post on February 1 that instructed them to boycott the India game. Here, PCB would try to prove that the situation was beyond their control and they did not have a say in it. Inside the PCB, this is being looked at as the escape plan.

“This is their last resort since they don’t have any other reason to not play India,” an official said as quoted by the Indian Express.

Once the Pakistan government made their stance over the India game clear, the ICC promptly asked the PCB to respond. It is understood that the PCB is yet to respond to the apex cricketing board. And it is no secret that the time till the PCB does not boycott the game, it is officially still on.

Some reports also go on to claim that the PCB may make an U-turn at the last-minute and actually play the game.

