'What Is Going On In His Mind': Ashwin Questions Team India's Playing XI Selection Ahead Of Zimbabwe Clash In T20 World Cup Super 8

India will face Zimbabwe on February 26, 2026, for their second T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The upcoming match will be a crucial one, as losing this match or failing to win the game by a huge margin could hamper India's chances of qualifying for the T20 semifinals.

In their first match in the Super 8 stage, the Men in Blue were defeated by 76 runs at the hands of South Africa and would need to win both of their next two matches. All throughout the tournament so far, the batting line-up of Team India have struggled to find a proper rhythm and partnership.

Ahead of India's upcoming match, Ashwin questioned Team India's management and urged them not to make any sudden changes in the team this late in the tournament.

Ashwin On Team India's Playing XI Selection

Star batter Abhishek Sharma has struggled since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. The player has only managed to score 15 runs, including three consecutive ducks in his last four appearances. Notably, vice-captain Axar Patel was dropped from the playing XI in the heavy defeat to South Africa despite being in form.

Ravichandran Ashwin, in his recent video, acknowledged that questioning Abhishek Sharma's opening position seems valid, but replacing Axar Patel with Washington Sundar does not make sense. Additionally, he urged the team management to stop experimenting with the already settled team.

Ashwin shared, "Should Abhishek continue or not? It is a valid question. But I do not know how good making changes now will be for the team atmosphere. The players playing in the team are heroes, and they will not be able to give their best if doubts are raised within themselves. We have left the vice-captain out. We don't know what is going on in his mind."

India Will Conclude Super 8 Stage Against West Indies