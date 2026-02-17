What Will Happen To Australia If Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Tie Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?

Australia's T20 World Cup dream gets a severe blow following their defeat against Sri Lanka on Monday. The Aussies can still get to the next stage, but with Zimbabwe taking on Ireland at Pallekele on Tuesday, all the focus will be on this match as group B remains open.

This match could decide the outcome for both Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia badly need some favourable results from other teams to remain in the hunt, as they are currently on two points. But the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland has been delayed by rain.

What happens if the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match is washed out due to rain?

If the match gets washed out due to rain, both teams will be awarded a point each, which will end Australia's hopes. A point apiece means Zimbabwe would reach to five points, but Australia can only get to four should they beat Oman in their last T20 World Cup 2026 match. Australia will crash out of the tournament, while Zimbabwe will move into the Super 8 stage.



