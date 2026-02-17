Gautam Gambhir Could Remain as India Coach Until LA 2028; Decision to Extend Tenure Subject to BCCI Approval: Report

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir watches as players warm up before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's stint with the team would be up to 2027, when the Men in Blue engage in action for the ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

The former Indian opener coaches the Indian cricket team for any scheduled bilateral events and ICC & ACC competitions.

But it looks like Gautam Gambhir is willing to go beyond the conventional stage and also help India clinch the biggest prize in the Olympic Games.

Cricket will make a long-awaited comeback in the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, and India is expected to be a participant in the quadrennial event.

Gautam Gambhir To Stay Beyond 2027 Cricket World Cup?

According to multiple reports, Gautam Gambhir could stay beyond 2027, which is the final year of his contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian cricket team.

If the board has faith in the former Indian opener as the coach, there is a chance that coach Gambhir could continue until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Winning a gold medal could be one of the most prestigious achievements for the team.

Gautam Gambhir's extension till the LA Olympics in 2028 is subject to approval from the BCCI. After the team's recent success in white-ball cricket, winning an Olympic gold would be the grandest possible achievement for Gambhir as a coach.

India Dominates in White-ball, But Red-Ball Still A Concern

The Indian cricket team has been an unstoppable force in white-ball cricket, securing victories in the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup in 2025. The Men in Blue are currently undefeated in the ongoing T20 World Cup at home and are coming off a smashing victory over Pakistan.

However, India's decline in red-ball cricket remains a concern. Under Gambhir, India were defeated in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and failed to secure a spot in the WTC Final.