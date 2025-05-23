What's Next For Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After Test Retirement? India Head Coach Opens Up On Star Duo's ODI World Cup Prospects

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has spoken about the prospects of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being a part of the ODI World Cup in 2027. He expressed that the ODI tournament is still far off, and they are instead focusing on what comes ahead. Gambhir said that their minds are now set on defending the title of the upcoming England tour and the T20 World Cup in India next year. He added that the ODI World Cup is still far off.

Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Rohit & Kohli's Chances In ODI WC 2027

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have called time to their career in Test cricket right before the England tour. The superstar Indian duo have already retired from T20Is after the World Cup 2024 in Barbados, making them a one-format player, as they remain active in the ODI format.

The Rohit-Kohli madness would be witnessed in One-Day, a format in which both cricketers have excelled over the years. With the ODI World Cup happening in 2027, anticipation remains over both cricketers being a part of the prestigious tournament. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on their chances to be a part of the marquee ICC tournament.

"Look, it’s still a long way away. We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament that is going to happen in India, which is in February-March.

"So the entire focus at the moment, after England, will be on the T20 World Cup, and November-December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away," Gautam Gambhir said to CNN-News18.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Action At IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in action at the Indian Premier League, and both their sides have qualified to be a part of the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are aiming to become the first-ever six-time champions, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are focusing on their first title win.