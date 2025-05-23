'BCCI Will Give Him A Chance': Boss Baby Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Makes Massive Revelation About His Inclusion In The Indian Team

Updated May 23rd 2025, 16:41 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. The 14-year old batter has taken the league by storm due to his age and his aggressive batting. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is having a record breaking season as he scored the second fastest century in IPL history. Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in the league and in limited overs cricket. As Suryavanshi is taking the cricketing world by storm, his childhood coach Ashok Kumar has made a massive claim regarding the batter.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach Ashok Kumar recently made a prediction about the young batter on when he could be a member of the Indian Cricket team. Ashok Kumar stated that if the young batter improves his fielding and fitness, he will become a member of the Indian T20 team in the next two years.
"My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team. I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” said Ashok Kumar according to NDTVSports.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut in the middle of the Indian Premier League season. He has played a total of seven matches for Rajasthan Royals so far. In the seven matches, the fourteen year old batter has scored a total of 252 runs. In the seven innings, the young batter has scored a century and a half century. He currently has a mind blowing average of 206.55 while batting in the Indian Premier League.
