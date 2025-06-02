When Football Met Cricket; PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Copies Chelsea Star Cole Palmer's Celebration Following Win In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Against MI

Punjab Kings got the chance to redeem themselves and were able to successfully do it as they defeated Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Punjab Kings came into the match following a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier and took on five time champions Mumbai. Punjab Kings with Shreyas Iyer leading from the front were able to take the win in the match by five wickets and confirm their spot in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer's Icy Cold Cole Palmer Celebration

Following Punjab Kings' win against Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer winning the man of the match award, the Instagram account of PL For India in collaboration with Punjab Kings shared an interesting crossover. In a video that has been shared on Instagram, Shreyas Iyer can be seen doing the Icy Cold celebration. The Icy Cold is the trademark celebration of football star Cole Palmer who plays in the English Premier League for Chelsea.

Premier League for India posted the side by side video of Shreyas Iyer and Cole Palmer with the caption, “Clutch Cold Performers.”

Punjab Kings Eye Redemption And First IPL Title Against RCB

Punjab Kings who had finished at the top of the IPL points table are eyeing a redemption and their first ever IPL trophy against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Punjab Kings had been badly beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier as RCB won the match by by 8 wickets.