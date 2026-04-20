'When Was The Last Match-winning Knock He Played': Hardik Pandya Faces Scathing Criticism, Urged To Bring His A-Game For Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians need to start firing all cylinders following a poor start to IPL 2026. The five-time IPL champions are currently bottom of the IPL 2026 table and face the Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. before the start of the IPL. Mumbai looked like a very strong side on paper, but Hardik Pandya and Co. have failed to justify their last year's form.

Hardik Pandya Urged To Play A Match-Winning Knock

Despite boasting of big names, Mumbai's batting order has failed to live up to expectations, and Hardik Pandya's concerning form has added to their woes. The MI captain missed one match due to illness and his last four scores were 18,9,40 and 14. He also picked up two wickets and a player of his calibre is expected to chip in with more.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Hardik has lacked a match-winning innings for a long time and the time has come for the MI skipper to come with all guns blazing.

He said on his YouTube channel, “You have corrected the batting order now. I won't talk about Surya because he played many match-winning knocks last time, but Hardik, I don't remember when the last match-winning knock you played was. We have seen many good cameos, but that match-winning 70 or 80 runs where you win the match alone, Hardik is capable of that."

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Rohit Sharma Didn't Feature Against Gujarat Titans

Star batter Rohit Sharma once again missed out on Mumbai Indians’ (MI) playing XI against Gujarat Titans. Previously, the 38-year-old missed Mumbai Indians’ match against the Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium after he suffered a hamstring injury against the RCB. Rohit had travelled with the team to Ahmedabad but didn't feature in the team. It remains to be seen when he comes back to open the innings for MI.