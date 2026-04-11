When Will MS Dhoni Return For CSK? Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Offers Encouraging Update Ahead Of DC Game

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni has missed out again as Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 match. It's now or never for CSK as they are deeply embedded in last place. Dhoni's return to fitness has been a major debate and now CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has offered a positive update just ahead of the Delhi Capitals tie.

On being asked about Dhoni, Gaikwad said at the toss, “For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground.”

Dhoni hasn't played a single match in IPL 2026 as he has been recuperating from a calf strain. He was seen batting extensively in the nets but hasn't been picked in the playing XI so far. He is expected to return against KKR in the next game.

Dewald Brevis, who missed out from the action, has returned to the playing XI.

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Sanju Samson has roared back to form with an exemplary knock against the Delhi Capitals. CSK traded him from Rajasthan Royals for INR 18 crore and fresh from his heroics in the T20 World Cup a lot of responsibility was lying on his shoulders.

Sanju looked confident from the start and dominated the power play in his blistering style. He smashed 9 boundaries in the first six overs and his fluent stroke play has been on display for the home crowd. He brought his maiden fifty for CSK in just 26 balls at Chepauyk and it will sure,ly boost his confidence ahead of the gruelling season.

