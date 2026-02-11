WATCH | USA Fans Hilariously Mock Pakistan Cricketer Usman Tariq's Controversial Action During ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The United States of America played some spirited cricket, yet they ended up on the losing side against Pakistan on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in a group-stage match. Pakistan won the game by 32 runs and kept their winning momentum on. Usman Tariq picked up three wickets and became the newsmaker, but not for the wickets he took. Instead, he was grabbing headlines because of his controversial bowling action.

It became so popular that even the USA fans were trying to copy the action hilariously. A few clips of that surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip.

Meanwhile, Tariq's strange action has come under the scanner in the Pakistan Super League as well in the past. It will be interesting to see if the International Cricket Council takes this matter seriously and checks his action.

Ashwin Takes Stand For Tariq

It is strange to see former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin take a stand for Tariq. Ashwin has questioned the law over why should all the restrictions be levied on the bowler. He also suggested that the legalities should be checked at the ICC bowling action testing Centre.

"Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool," Ashwin tweeted.

