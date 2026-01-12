Who Is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals Bowler Who Made History By Attaining Unprecedented Feat In Cricket

Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma jolted the history books after claiming a grand feat in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 24-year-old seam bowler has joined an elite rank after claiming a hat-trick in a recent WPL match-up.

DC was at their absolute best with the ball, with Nandani Sharma joining a select club of bowlers like Issy Wong, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma. The uncapped Indian bowler is now the fourth-overall cricketer to claim a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Who Is Nandani Sharma?

Nandani Sharma was born on September 20, 2011, in Chandigarh and primarily functions as a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

She has represented the Chandigarh Women's cricket team and has been supremely popular in the domestic T20 circuit for her bowling prowess. The 24-year-old seamer has also represented the North Zone in the inter-zonal competitions.

The Delhi Capitals Women picked up Nandani Sharma for INR 20 lakh at the WPL 2026 mega auction. She made her debut against the Mumbai Indians in their first match of WPL 2026.

Nandani Sharma Attains Unprecedented History In WPL

Nandani Sharma had her breakout moment in the WPL 2026 competition between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The 24-year-old fast bowler from Chandigarh dismissed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Renuka Singh to claim a hat-trick, becoming the fourth player in WPL history to do so.

Nandani Sharma wrapped up her spell with an impressive 5/33 in her four-over spell, making a significant impact with the ball in the first innings. The seam bowler has become the first cricketer in WPL history to attain a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in the same match.

The unprecedented feat marks a breakout moment for Nandani, whose domestic outings for the Chandigarh Women have been impressive.