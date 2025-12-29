Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Ever Bowler To Achieve Stunning T20I Feat

Bhutan's spinner Sonam Yeshey has etched his name in the history books of cricket with his recent achievement in the T20I format. Yeshey became the first-ever bowler to claim eight wickets in a T20 match, international or domestic. The 22-year-old registered this feat in the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City on Friday, returning 8 for 7 from his four overs.

The player bundled his opposition to 45 runs while they chased Bhutan's modest target of 127 runs for 9 wickets. Notably, the series against Myanmar has been one-sided, with Sonam Yeshey taking 12 wickets across four matches, with the last match scheduled for Monday.

When Did Sonam Yeshey Make His T20I Debut?

Yeshey debuted for the T20I against Malaysia in July 2022 and immediately made an impact with three wickets while allowing only 16 runs. With this recent achievement, Sonam Yeshey's wicket tally has been propelled to 37 wickets in 34 T20I matches.

What Was The Best Figure In Men's T20I?

Prior to the Bhutan spinner's achievement, the best figures in men's T20 internationals were seven-wicket hauls. This was achieved only twice by Syazrul Idrus, with 7 wickets for 8 runs for Malaysia against China in 2023, and Ali Dawood, with 7 wickets for 19 runs for Bahrain against Bhutan in 2025.

