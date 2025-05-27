'Whose Number it is Next, Virat Kohli?' Digvesh Rathi's Response to 'Notebook Celebration' | WATCH VIDEO

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Thanks to the craze of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants Digvesh Rathi has become a household name for his unique ‘notebook celebration’. Ahead of the blockbuster on Tuesday, Rathi was enthralling the crowds who had turned up to see Lucknow and Bengaluru train at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After taking a wicket, the 25-year-old hilariously mimics taking out a hidden notebook and writing something on it in the air or on the ground. This also got him in trouble when he did it to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma - the two got into a verbal duel. During a Q&A session ahead of the match, Rathi was asked about the reason behind the ‘notebook celebration’. To that, he said, whenever there is a tournament, I carry a notebook to write down all the names.

The crowd also asked him if he also has Kohli's name written there. To that, Digvesh smiled and nodded his head. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will look to give it their best shot when they lock horns with Lucknow at the Ekana stadium. For Bengaluru, a win could ensure they finish in the top-2. If they finish in the top-2, they will get an extra shot at making the summit clash. For the unversed, RCB are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the IPL silverware, despite having come close on a number of occasions.

For Lucknow, they are already out of the playoff race and hence they have nothing to lose. Rishabh Pant and his side would look to sign off their campaign on a high.