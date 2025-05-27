Why Shreyas Iyer Should Have Been There in Virat Kohli's Spot For England? Dissecting BCCI's Big Blunder

Ind vs Eng 2025: In a few days from now, the Indian team would be in England for a five-match Test series. While India is a team in transition after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, one still expects the side to do well. There was massive speculation over who will slot into Kohli's No. 4 spot.

While there were many options, one would have expected the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer. He was not picked in the squad, and one feels the move may come back to haunt the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors.

Why Will Iyer's Absence Hurt India?

Iyer has the experience and in the difficult conditions of England, Iyer could have come in handy. There used to be a problem with Iyer when it came to countering short balls, but he has overcome that problem and everyone got to witness that during the ongoing IPL season. He was getting on top of the bounce and controlling his shot. Iyer is also positive by nature and that helps in England.

Iyer Striking Big in Domestic Circuit

In England, you cannot get bogged down, instead, one has to keep scoring - the Punjab Kings captain can do that well. His stats in Tests are decent. In 24 innings, he has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86.