Why Gujarat Titans Traded Sherfane Rutherford To Mumbai Indians? Big 'Washington Sundar' Plan Revealed For IPL 2026

Why Gujarat Titans Released Sherfane Rutherford?

He said on JioStar, "The kind of squad we had built, it is very important for us to make sure that we keep that continuity going. And that's exactly what we tried to do. I thought last year in the auction we had built a solid squad. And unfortunately, we could not go all the way. I think that is the reason why we have not let go of a lot of players. Yes, but you still want to keep space for a few young players to come in or for few new comers to come in. And that is the reason why we’ve let go of Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, who again has not played too much of cricket after the IPL finished. The rise of Washington Sundar in the last year, I think that is something which we also thought about it and that is the reason why we've let go of Sherfane Rutherford."