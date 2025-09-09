Why Ignoring Sanju Samson in India's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Could be Cardinal Mistake?

Asia Cup 2025: Since the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the continental tournament, there has been much-speculation around Sanju Samson's spot in the side. Initially, it was certain he would open with Abhishek Sharma, but with Shubman Gill drafted in the side as the vice-captain - things are now looking a little tricky for Samson. But again, the question is - given his current form in the format - how can you not have him in the playing XI?

Red-Hot Samson Cannot be Ignored

Samson has been in red-hot form in the KCL where he amassed 368 runs at a strike-rate of 186.80 and an average of 73.60 in five outings. He got four consecutive scores of 50-plus to his name, which included a century as well. Samson can get the side off to brilliant starts and he has a lot of experience which always counts. In fact, most reports claim that Jitesh Sharma will edge him to the playing XI. Jitesh has also had a good season, but still Samson is ahead of him purely because of his experience. It would be interesting to see who eventually gets picked for the playing XI.