Why Pakistan Qualifying For the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is a Big Issue for BCCI and India

The Pakistan women's cricket team have sealed their spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after a clinical 67-run victory vs Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Pakistan cricket team are unbeaten so far in the ICC World Cup qualifiers as they have won all four of the matches they have played thus far in the tournament.

But the team qualifying for the ICC Women's World Cup has added to the logistical challenge for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or the BCCI for short.

That is due to an arrangement made between India, Pakistan and the ICC that allowed the Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in a hybrid model, with India's matches all taking place in Dubai which is a neutral venue.

Why The Logistical Challenge?

Part of the agreement for the entire tournament taking place was that for all ICC tournaments up until 2028, a similar arrangement will be in place.

This means that any tournament hosted by India will see Pakistan play their matches at neutral venues too.

Thus, the tournaments that would be affected by this are the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (hosted by India), ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka) and the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup (hosted by Pakistan).

India-Pakistan Logjam

Political relations being strained for a long time now has led to a dwindling of bilateral cricket relations between India and Pakistan too.

India last travelled to Pakistan to play cricket in the Asia Cup 2008 and the last time they played a bilateral series was in 2012.